BMC takes Div 2 title

The Blue Mountain College/St Peter’s College under-15 rugby team after their victory at the SISS Junior Rugby Tournament in Christchurch. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A combined Southland/Otago team emerged victorious at a recent South Island tournament.

Tapanui’s Blue Mountain College combined with Gore’s St Peter’s College to take home the Division Two silverware at this year’s SISS Junior Rugby Tournament, securing a tight 22-14 win against Gore’s Māruawai College in the final.

The three-day tournament was hosted at the Prebbleton Rugby Football Club, south of Christchurch.

More than 20 teams from throughout the South Island competed, playing either five or six half games.

BMC under-15 team co-coach Peter Davies said the team had a great tournament.

Nine players from St Peter’s joined the 12 from Blue Mountain to form the team.

"Throwing that team together like we did, I never really expected [the result]."

The team practised only three times together and many of the players did not know each other, he said.

"Our preparation was pretty late."

Davies and co-coach Richard Robinson were "stoked" with how the team came together.

"They just clicked. From the outset they just went for it.

"Throughout the tournament it was pretty open, although the forwards did some pretty handy work. They were very strong with their tackles."

They beat Golden Bay High School, St Kevin’s College, Roncalli College, Ellesmere College and Geraldine High School.

Then in the final against Māruawai College/Menzies College they played a "really tight game".

Māruawai College/Menzies College under-15 rugby team players at the SISS Junior Rugby Tournament in Christchurch. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"They were all over us at the start and then we managed a couple of tries. They came back at us strong."

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

"We just kept our heads in front."

As the final whistle blew, celebrations ensued. "The boys were pretty stoked."

Davies had been attending the tournament for more than 20 years and this was the first time a Blue Mountain College team had won.

Team captain and inside centre Ben Hartshorne was named as the team’s tournament MVP and, along with hooker Louie Beattie, was selected for the tournament team.

Other standout players were loose forward Henare Robinson and halfback Bain Turnbull, he said.

Māruawai College coach James Matheson agreed the final was a "tight game".

"We had most of the ball in the first half and then they finally got down our end and scored.

"They got ahead by a couple early in the second half and we fought back again. We had most of the ball in the last few and sort of thought we might win the game."

Before the game he had told the team: "Just go out there and give it your all.

"We just wanted to put a good effort out there and I think we did that."

The team was combined with players from Wyndham’s Menzies College.

