Book comes to life

It never ceases to amaze me the sheer raft of opportunities Eastern Southland presents, not only to its own people, but to those looking for an innovative, collaborative, and enthusiastic community willing to take on projects and initiatives.

We hear it often — "forward-thinking", "resourceful", "can-do attitude", "well-connected" and we blush because we don’t do it for praise or accolades.

We do it because an opportunity to improve the wellbeing or connectedness of our people has presented itself, and we can’t say no.

Last month I was fortunate to be involved in such a project.

In 2020, Louise Grevel wrote a children’s book, Manaaki Street, about the role of Neighbourhood Support; a casual stroll through along the street meeting people and making a connection.

Fast forward to 2024 and Lou is now the chief executive of the organisation with aspirations to increase the public profile of Neighbourhood Support nationally.

Lou’s plan? To bring her book to life, with a real street, real people, and real community spirit, so she called us.

None of us involved in the project (aside from the incredible film crew who have saint-like patience) had any idea of the logistical feat we would undertake in three days.

What an experience, though.

Our incredible local area co-ordinator Sharlene Taylor-Giles gathered up local people to re-enact the storyline, found props, and made crucial checklists to keep the rest of us from wandering off unsupervised.

Lou and the crew arrived, the cheese rolls were made, and before we could say "what’s my line?" — lights, camera, action — Manaaki Street came to life with some southern twists.

Real people, real connections, real swedes, real sheep and one really amazing supergran on a scooter.

Once again, a huge thank you to the residents of Naumai St, who generously supported our lofty plan, to the extraordinarily brave "actors" who abandoned all comfort zones, to the behind-the-scenes people, and to Neighbourhood Support New Zealand for inviting us to be a part of this. You are all stars and we cannot wait to launch Manaaki Street the movie to our community.

Heartland Services co-ordinator Kelly Young