Edendale, Wyndham in final face-off

Edendale player Phillip Brown throws the ball into the air after scoring a try on Saturday afternoon. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Wyndham and Edendale will meet in the division one club rugby final after winning their respective semifinals on Saturday.

These two sides are regular finalists in this grade and Wyndham are the Ack Soper Shield holders.

Wyndham was pushed to the 80th minute on Saturday by Pioneer before taking the win at home, 21-18.

Each side scored two tries and a conversion but Wyndham kicked three penalty goals to Pioneer’s two.

Pioneer No.8 Damon Hurley powered his way through would-be defenders to score just before halftime and give his team an 18-7 lead at the break.

The second half was a battle, with momentum swinging both ways. Wyndham steadily worked their way back into the match, capitalising on field position and applying scoreboard pressure

Wyndham blindside flanker Joseph Ferguson was best in show, while prop Sean Bennett and No 8 Jaden Walsh were also in top form.

Centre Hayden Diack scored both of Wyndham’s tries.

Pioneer prop Lachlan Scott was the visitors’ best, while openside flanker Ryan Davers and second five-eighth Jhardyn Stewart also made an impact.

Front-rower Troy Wyatt officially retired from the division one team, after a thoroughly committed career.

Hayden Diack smashes through defenders after finding the right side of the field a bit bare, scoring a good try for Wyndham last Saturday.

Pioneer would like to thank their many sponsors and supporters who helped create a successful season for Pioneer, with their women’s team and presidents’ grade team also making it through to the semifinals.

Edendale had a more comfortable win on their home ground over the Riversdale-Waikaka Vikings 27-12.

The first 20 minutes of the game was evenly contested and scoreless. The locals kicked a penalty goal and then took advantage of the Vikings’ errors and racked up a 20-point lead before halftime.

The Vikings kept challenging Edendale’s line in the second half and tries were scored by Logan McKee and Conor Niblock but the local defence had control of the situation.

Edendale midfielder Jeremy McLeod scored 10 points during his man-of-the-match performance.

Right wing Logan van der Straaten and No8 Cole Williams were the other two Magpies to stand out.

Vikings blindside flanker Alex Peirce and No8 Nathan Bokser used their strength and experience to make an impact on the game, while fullback Fabrice Frei also impressed.

Vikings would like to thank their many sponsors and supporters.

Waikiwi will host the division two final this Saturday against Riverton, while Pirates Old Boys B won the division three final over Wakatipu B 27-17.

The presidents' grade final between Waikaka and Waikaia is on Saturday.

By John Langford