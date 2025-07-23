Three players who caught the eye

Sam Gilbert. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

• Otago have named just one specialist first five and he missed Otago’s warm-up against Southland at the University Oval last Friday afternoon. But experienced outside backfilled in more than admirably for Cameron Millar. The utility back is heading to Ireland at the end of the NPC to play for Connacht but he demonstrated how useful he will be with a polished effort at pivot.

• Otago fullback Sam Nemec-Vial is uncontracted, but he played with some real spark at the back. He stepped off his left foot and ghosted 20 metres to score his first. And he dived over in the corner later in the first half to complete an impressive outing. He has good pace and he is gutsy. Could do with a few more meat pies to fill out those skinny legs.

• Southland spent most of the game on the back foot but scored some nice opportunist tries. The effort of halfback Nic Shearer was pretty impressive. He took a quick tap, ran around an Otago pack that had taken the opportunity to take a nap, and dotted down in the corner.