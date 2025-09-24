Braving the elements to show their mahi

PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

In honour of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), Blue Mountain College kapa haka group performed in the main drag of Tapanui on Thursday.

The year 7-13 students gave up their lunchtime and braved rain and hail to show locals their waiata.

Their Te Ao Māori tutor, Whaea Jaki Eales, said the group were more confident and bonded after performing at Mīharo Murihiku Polyfest in September.

Mrs Eales said speaking te reo was important every week, but they were celebrating it on that day, she said.

Captured performing the haka were (from left) Bruce Eales, year 8, Cooper McHutchon, year 8, Lincoln Kirk, year 7, and Boston George Setefano, year 13. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING