Changes ahead for Mataura library

The Mataura Library and Service Centre has returned to reduced hours. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Mataura Library is set to become a safer environment for its staff and community with the creation of a new role.

The new staff member will support the library’s two existing staff.

The Mataura Library and Service Centre has again reduced its operating hours while the new staff member is recruited.

Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips said the new role would be extremely important.

"Once we get this new staff member it’ll be really good."

The role of community connections co-ordinator was first advertised last month.

The hire would work on activities and events at the library and support the needs of the community, Cr Phillips said.

"It’ll [take] a bit of pressure off the library staff.

"[It is] extremely important. It just means that they can go back to opening for longer hours."

In March, the library was forced to change its closing time to 2.30pm due to escalating anti-social behaviour by young people.

Groups were loitering after school in the building and outside to use the free Wi-Fi.

Last month the closing time was moved to 4pm, and the Wi-Fi is turned off from 3pm-5pm.

Last Thursday, its hours reverted to a 2.30pm closing time which is in effect until the new staff member is recruited.

Cr Phillips extolled the benefit of having two staff working at once.

"It’s just a much better, safe environment for not only the staff but for the community as well."

This was discussed in response to a report by Gore district libraries manager Emma Sherie, presented at a Mataura Community Board meeting last Monday.

Two letters from the community had also been given to the board and were also discussed at the meeting.

"The letters were from residents of the town ... just expressing their concerns about the opening hours and the team," Cr Phillips said.

The community board was pleased about the addition of a new staff member.

"Staff have been working pretty hard to get the best outcome."

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz