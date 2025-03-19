Chaplain hopes to give back

Alison Moore (left) is the newly commissioned rural chaplain for the Gore District, where she will work alongside other chaplains like Barb Walker (right) to help the rural community through listening, presence, and peace. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

A new rural chaplain in the Gore district is looking forward to serving the community, listening to their stories and helping them along life’s journey.

Alison Moore was commissioned at the Calvin Community Church last Sunday to become a chaplain, reflecting her work in the community and her faith.

Invercargill-based Chaplain Barb Walker said the role was not one of conversion, but they were there to help people and be there when needed.

"Basically we demonstrate the presence of peace.

"We’re not there to go out and impose our beliefs and views on people.

"We listen to what people say, and what they’re not saying.

"It’s their story.

"We go out and listen to their story, in their place.

"It’s a real privilege," she said.

Mrs Walker said the role of chaplains was crucial, especially given the current mental and psychic state of rural New Zealanders.

"I think it’s really important.

"There’s a lot of chaplains around New Zealand.

"We realise a lot of people are anxious, they’re worried, their resilience is down.

"So if we can go and say, how are you doing, what’s happening at the moment, people are wanting someone to stop and listen to what they’ve got to say."

Now, Mrs Moore will be jumping on board, drawing from her experience in the rural sector through working with the Rural Support Trust as a facilitator and her faith.

She said when she first found out about the role, she felt drawn to it as a former farmer.

"I heard through some coincidences, some ‘God-incidences’, about rural chaplaincy, I met Barb, and we talked about it.

"She talks about getting out of the boat, doing something a bit scary, and for me it worked really well.

"So it was a way of giving back," she said.

Mrs Moore said her experiences will help her relate and help people in the rural sector through the difficult times.

"I’ve been through a lot of those things, serious floods and dries.

"My husband died. I’ve seen all of that sort of thing and my faith sustained me.

"It’s about going and listening and it’s good to have someone to help you navigate through it, and maybe that’s something I can do," she said.