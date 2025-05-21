Cheese rolls fly off the shelves at fundraiser

The St Andrews Fair was a great success for the Church, with the cheese rolls in particular flying off the shelf and leaving organisers wondering just what the upper limit for the savoury treat is. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The St Andrews Fair was a runaway success, raising $500 more than last year and do not ask for any leftover cheese rolls because they sold like hot cheese rolls.

The fair’s success brings the fundraising total to $5167 for the church, with plenty of people coming through last Saturday.

Convener Margaret Martyn was complimentary of all the fair had to offer, with baking, plants and of course the white elephant section making a splash once again.

But by far, the runaway success story of the fair were the cheese rolls, as Ms Martyn said they flew off the shelves.

"The cheese rolls are the most popular.

"The girl who makes them had 37 dozen there, which were sold in 15 minutes.

"We sold $2432 worth of cheese rolls over the year," she said.

It took only a quarter of an hour to sell all the cheese rolls, which had Ms Martyn wondering just how hungry for cheese rolls Gore is.

"It’s just becoming more and more popular every year, we could have sold twice as many.

"She thought she would have had enough this time but she didn’t," she said.

Despite how busy the sale was, the organisers managed to shut up shop at around 12.30pm, with a good tally in their pockets.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz