Clarke bringing glitzy diva energy south

Legendary entertainer Jackie Clarke is bringing her show to Gore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New Zealand celebrity Jackie Clarke is bringing her glitzy cabaret to the land of the rolling "r".

A former New Zealand Idol judge and musical theatre staple, Clarke will be paying homage to all the divas, from Shirley Bassey to Judy Garland, in Southland next month.

Clarke, who received a MNZM for services to entertainment in 2018, promised southern audiences a show filled with powerhouse vocals, glamorous costumes and her trademark witty panache.

A veteran performer, she has toured with her girl bands When the Cat’s Been Spayed and Lady Killers.

Otherwise, you may know Clarke from her extensive television career including judging Idol, guest hosting The Project and presenting documentaries.

Another veteran kiwi, comedian and writer Michele A’Court said, of Clarke’s upcoming show "Jackie Goes Prima Diva", that the entertainer was a "master of her craft".

A’Court said she laughed, cried and "wept a bit" while watching Clarke perform.

Born in Christchurch, Clarke has been called the "Pasifika Rita Hayworth" by a critic and will pay homage to the musical queens from Alison Durbin to Dolly Parton and from Kate Bush to Lady Gaga.

Her confident musical stylings will be interpolated with pin drop moments and plenty of laughs.

The singer will be accompanied on piano by music industry veteran Karl Benton, who has worked with Che Fu, Ardijah and Annie Crummer, to name a few.

Benton also performs under his own neo-soul alter-ego Soul Prophet, which recently released a single Back to Dilla featuring iconic British soul singer Omar.

He will be releasing his debut album under the moniker later this year.

This special concert marks the end of the Eastern Southland Gallery’s 40th Anniversary year-long programme of exhibitions and events.

• "Jackie Goes Prima Diva" hits Gore on Monday, May 19, at the Little Theatre. Tickets are available from Eastern Southland Gallery.