Dairy award runner-up

Photos: supplied

Southland farmer Emma Blom took home some of the spoils at the 2025 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

The Blomventures Ltd farm manager, who milks 300 cows on 200ha in Balfour, won $6000 in prizes for being named the runner-up in the dairy trainee category.

Before entering the dairy industry, her work experience during breaks from studying towards a bachelor’s degree in environment and society at Lincoln University included milking goats in Waikato, a summer internship with the Ministry for Primary Industries and working at Wilkins Farming in Northern Southland.

An awards spokeswoman said the judges were impressed with Miss Blom’s contribution and involvement in her community, especially her work as a scout leader.

More than 600 people attended the awards ceremony in Mt Maunganui earlier this month.

Thomas and Fiona Langford, of Waikato, won the share farmers of the year category, Martin Keegan, of Taranaki, the dairy manager of the year and Pieter Van Beek, of Greytown, the trainee of the year.

New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

Dairy Trainee of the Year 2025

Winner: Pieter Van Beek

George Dodson

Runner-up: Emma Blom

Third: Alex Diprose

Dairy Manager of the Year 2025

Winner: Martin Keegan

Runner-up: Thomas Lundman

Third: George Dodson

Share Farmer of the Year 2025

Winner: Fiona and Thomas Langford

Runner-up: Richard and Nikita Grabham

Third: Warric and Rachel Johnson