Dairy award runner-up

The Blomventures Ltd farm manager, who milks 300 cows on 200ha in Balfour, won $6000 in prizes for being named the runner-up in the dairy trainee category.
Before entering the dairy industry, her work experience during breaks from studying towards a bachelor’s degree in environment and society at Lincoln University included milking goats in Waikato, a summer internship with the Ministry for Primary Industries and working at Wilkins Farming in Northern Southland.
An awards spokeswoman said the judges were impressed with Miss Blom’s contribution and involvement in her community, especially her work as a scout leader.
More than 600 people attended the awards ceremony in Mt Maunganui earlier this month.
Thomas and Fiona Langford, of Waikato, won the share farmers of the year category, Martin Keegan, of Taranaki, the dairy manager of the year and Pieter Van Beek, of Greytown, the trainee of the year.
New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards
Dairy Trainee of the Year 2025
Winner: Pieter Van Beek
Third: Alex Diprose
Dairy Manager of the Year 2025
Winner: Martin Keegan
Runner-up: Thomas Lundman
Third: George Dodson
Share Farmer of the Year 2025
Winner: Fiona and Thomas Langford
Runner-up: Richard and Nikita Grabham
Third: Warric and Rachel Johnson