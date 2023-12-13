Dancers pass with flying colours

Carly Soper (left), 13, and Keira Dawson, 16, were high achievers among their peers at their recent dance exams in Gore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dancers put one foot in front of the other to pass their exams in Gore last week.

Rachel’s Studio of Dance held their second dance exams for the year.

Fifty-nine dancers came to dance their exams, aged between 5 and 79 years old.

The dancers travelled to Gore from Dunedin, Balclutha, Invercargill and around the Gore area.

Every dancer passed their exams with honours, and 16 passed with distinction.

New Zealand Federal Association of Teachers of Dancing Inc George Nicholls came to mark the exams and present marks.

Dancers who achieved high marks were Keira Dawson and Carly Soper.

Keira performed the highest exam to dance, in which the dancer and a person to partner them performs nine dances in a medley, with three different sets of three dances.

Keira received 99% — the highest marks in the studio.

The studio collectively created a musicality trophy to honour an ex-student who died earlier in the year.

Carly was the recipient of the award.

Rachel’s Studio of Dance owner and teacher Rachel Wilson said she was "very excited" about the results.

"It was a great day, and everyone danced extremely well," she said.

"The exam marker said he was very jealous of the talent we have in our area, so we’re thrilled.

"I’m very proud each dancer passed their exams," she said.

"Our musicality trophy being presented to Carly sparked some happy tears for sure."

The studio’s next big dance event will be the Southland Festival of Dance.

The studio’s dancers will be hoping to head to nationals in June and October next year.

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz