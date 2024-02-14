Entertaining account of legendary love affair

I was not sure I wanted to see Priscilla, the story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s love affair.

I knew the story did not end well and I have always found Elvis’ story of drugs and decline depressing.

However, I was pleasantly surprised and entertained.

It is a fascinating insight into the behind-the-scenes behaviour of a man who was known as the king of rock’n’roll.

The movie — written, directed and produced by Sofia Coppola — is based on Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me.

Priscilla is also an executive producer.

The movie begins in Germany, where Priscilla’s stepfather is in the United States Air Force and Elvis in the army.

Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) meets Elvis at a party in 1959 at his house and their relationship starts there.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis, has big boots to fill, playing one of the most recognisable performers in the world.

I think he makes a passable attempt to accurately represent Elvis.

Spaeny gives a moving performance as a naive teenager who is pulled into Elvis’ world of affluence, music and drugs.

What fascinated me was the height difference between Priscilla and Elvis, which is very obvious during the movie.

A quick internet search revealed Elvis was 19cm taller than Priscilla.

Interestingly, there is a 42cm difference between the 1.96m tall Elordi and Spaeny.

Given Priscilla is reported to be satisfied with the way she is portrayed in the movie, it is likely this is a faithful rendition of how it was for her.

I came away impressed with how she held on to her dignity and integrity in what must have been a trying lifestyle for her.