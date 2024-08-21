Ex High snatches back prems title

Ex High celebrates after winning Netball Eastern Southland’s MLT Premier League competition final on Saturday. PHOTO: ANNE REID

Ex High have regained Netball Eastern Southland’s premier league crown.

In a one-sided affair, Ex High have beaten St Mary’s A 39-10 in the MLT sponsored grade during finals day on Saturday.

The first quarter was close with Ex High ahead 7-5 at the break.

In the second quarter Ex High piled on the goals to outscore St Mary’s 14-1.

St Mary’s recovered in the third quarter somewhat but Ex High finished ahead 7-3.

In the fourth quarter another scoring spree saw Ex High take it out 11-1.

Last year St Mary’s won the title against Ex High, who had held the top spot for 16 consecutive years.

This year Ex High have not dropped a game apart from a draw to St Peter’s College A.

Ex High coach Colleen Bond said she was very pleased with the players’ performance.

Wyndham wing attack Shaunni Millane looks to feed the ball into the shooting circle in a Netball Eastern Southland MLT premier league B section final against Maruawai College A. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"I thought they worked hard.

"Ex High played one of their top games."

Goal defence Ashleigh Smith, goal keep Dana Bond and wing defence Catherine Smith made it difficult for St Marys to move ball into their circle.

"Our defence was really outstanding."

The defenders also won a lot of turnover ball.

On Thursday the team would play against Rata in the final of the Centre Premier Competition in Invercargill.

"The jobs not finished yet."

St Mary’s coach Justine Goatley said the team started the game strong but then struggled to pull Ex High back.

"The shoots could not get in front and ran out of options.

Knapdale B wing attack Sarah McLeod moves the ball down the court in a Netball Eastern Southland Paper Plus 1st grade final against East Gore on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"Defence were strong as they have been all season."

Maggie Harvey had another strong game and led well in the midcourt, Goatley said.

St Mary’s have had a constant pool of players and some injuries so had to pull up some B team players into the squad.

"My girls played consistent netball all season and the new girls fitted in well."

The team did not manage a win against Ex High during the season unlike last season when they beat them twice before finals day.

"It’s always hard when you play a different Ex High team each time."

In the playoffs for third and fourth St Peter’s edged out Pioneer Red 30-21.

Wyndham beat Maruawai College A 21-17 in the premier league section B final.

Knapdale B were the winners 39-27 over East Gore in the Paper Plus 1st grade final.

