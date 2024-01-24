Family celebrates 145 years since settlement

Archie Caldwell, of Edendale, helps his great-great-aunty Helen McClurg cut the 145th anniversary cake at the Falconer family reunion on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Four generations of the Falconer family gathered in Gore on Saturday to celebrate 145 years since their forebears settled in the district.

One hundred and twenty-two descendants of Thomas and Susan Falconer, who settled in Chatton in 1879, attended.

The couple came from Kirkmichael in Scotland and had eight children, seven of whom married and had children.

The oldest person attending was 93-year-old Helen (nee Falconer) McClurg, of Paraparaumu Beach.

She was enjoying the reunion.

"I just love meeting up with nieces, nephews, cousins, family."

"It’s a great pleasure to see the young ones coming to carry on the tradition and to listen to the old stories."

She had been sharing stories of what it was like when she was a young person.

She cut the anniversary cake with her great-great-nephew and second-youngest family member, Archie Caldwell, 2, of Edendale.

The eight candles on the cake represented the eight children of Thomas and Susan.

She is their great-granddaughter — their son James was her grandfather.

She was hoping to make it to the next reunion in five years.

"If I am well and healthy." Seven committee members organised the reunion.

Committee chairman Duncan Falconer said the reunion was an opportunity to prepare for the 150th celebrations in 2029

"We’ve been updating the family tree so we can track down more descendants to get ourselves ready to mark 150 years of Falconers in New Zealand."

The reunion included a social gathering , photographs, a dinner, a haggis ceremony and a graveside service in the Gore Cemetery, where an Aberdeen granite cenotaph marks the burial site of Thomas and Susan.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz