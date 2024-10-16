Feed soil with manure or compost

Berry fruits red, white and black currants, raspberries and related fruits will benefit from mulching with garden compost or rotted stable manure to feed the growing crop and help retain spring moisture in the soil.

Liquid manure applied to soft-fruit plants during the active growing season will bring immediate results. Plums, peach, nectarine and apricot trees carrying heavy crops may need to have some of the young fruit thinned to let the remainder develop more and reduce the strain on heavy-bearing branches.

Cape gooseberry is an annual in districts where frosts are severe but, if planted in a sheltered position, it may survive several years. Put young plants 50cm to 70cm apart in rich soil once the ground is warm. The fruit ripens in autumn and early winter. — Star Garden Book