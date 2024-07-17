Fiction, fact blur in quirky moon-landing romance

Fly me to the Moon is a tongue-in-cheek version of the leadup and successful 1969 launch of the Apollo 11 rocket which landed two Americans on the moon.

It is not that easy to work out where historical fact and creative licence begin and end in this romantic comedy movie but, to be fair, it does not matter.

Obviously Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin Aldrin were the astronauts involved in the mission and millions of people did watch the launch and eventual landing and walk on the moon.

The Omega Speedmaster Professional watch was worn by the astronauts and the powered drink Tang was also of the food provided on board the rocket.

It is also highly likely Americans had other things on their mind including the civil rights movement and the Vietnam war during the 1960s, which meant the race with the Russians to land men on the moon took a back seat.

However, whether Nasa hired a public relations consultant to get the American public and senate on board with the mission is questionable.

Whether Nasa faked the moon landing by providing coverage filmed on earth is also a moot point even though it is a conspiracy theory making the rounds today.

Channing Tatum plays the fictitious role of Cole Davis, the Nasa director in charge of the launch.

He has a few issues from the past but not quite as many as the public relations consultant Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson).

He and Kelly are quite opposite in character which leads to some friction between the couple.

Incidentally I did get a little distracted by Davis’s shirts that were a variation on a theme until his last appearance in the movie.

Woody Harrelson is the mysterious government agent Moe Berkus who hires Jones to raise public support for the moon mission.

This is a very entertaining, light-hearted and quirky movie and I recommend it.