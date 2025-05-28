Get ready for St Peter’s ‘Oliver!’

Maxwell Terry, 11, and Cecelia Ryan, 12, will be starring in the St Peter’s College production of Oliver! Jr next week. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

St Peter’s College will be delivering a slightly slimmed down version of the 1960 musical, entitled Oliver Jr!, based on Victorian Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.

School teacher Brendan Terry, who is co-directing the play with fellow teacher Victoria Kelly, said the play came from the company Musical Theatre International, which does shorter versions of musicals for children.

Instead of running for two and a-half hours the show runs for about an hour and 20 minutes, he said, but still includes all the elements of the original stage show, including its famous show-tunes, just shortened slightly.

Mr Terry said his students were "really enthused", which he was pleased with, as chances for young people to be part of production like this in Gore were rare.

"The opportunities for that, there’s not so many locally.

"So when they do pop up, especially the kids who are really into it, just gravitate towards it quickly," he said.

He said teachers from different departments had all pitched in, hand-making the show’s sets, props and costumes and all of the costume work had been done by head of English Lee-Anne Kortbaoui.

She had done an amazing job, he said, of creating the shabby Victorian-era costumes, even sourcing old recycled school uniforms for the drab orphanage scene, where the famous line "Please sir, can I have some more?" will be uttered.

The line will be delivered by the cast’s Oliver Twist, Maxwell Terry, 11.

The show also stars Cecilia Ryan, 12, playing the roles of orphan and Nipper.

Mr Terry said the show’s leads were strong, but the company was working together really well.

Younger, smaller year 7, 8 and 9s, made up Fagin’s "gang", bringing a lot of playful energy to their roles, he said.

The year 11s, who were very strong actors, held their scenes and helped drive the plot, he said.

Ms Kelly was more in charge of the choreography and musical direction while Mr Terry said he looked after the directing, acting side of things.

The musical theatre company provides the script, score and backing tracks for the shows, as well as examples of choreography and vocals, that students can access online to practise at home.

Technology teacher Juliet Sorrel, alongside teacher-aide and technician Duncan McAllister, were working on the sets.

Guidance counsellor Catherine Baldock and teacher Lisa Perkins were looking after props.

The newly employed arts co-ordinator Kim Salmond McKechie has been posting promotional videos on the school’s social media, while administrator Amy-Rae Rooijackers was doing whatever was thrown at her, Mr Terry said.

The collective enthusiasm can be seen June 4 and 5 at the Saint James Theatre. Tickets are available at the school office, from $15.

Curtains open at 7.30pm.