Midwinter Carnival preparation begins

Delighted with the giant lanterns at the Meridian Mall are (from left) Meridian marketing manager Stacey Johnston, carnival event manager Xanthe Naylor, lantern workshop co-ordinator Natalie Cheetham, and lantern artist/ lantern workshop co-ordinator Abby Smith. Photo: Craig Birch-Morunga

The Dunedin Midwinter Carnival team has transformed the Meridian Mall with an array of twinkling lantern displays.

The annual glow-up of the Meridian, which has been a staunch supporter of the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival for many years, gives the public a chance to get an early taste of the carnival, which will be held on June 27-28, from 4pm-9pm, at First Church.

Meridian Mall shoppers will discover a glowing world of pond life, with radiant lily pads, flowers, koi fish and frogs at the entrance, star drops twinkling above the food court, a giant kraken entwined with a glowing ship, and seals on the top floor.

These displays are inspired by last year’s carnival theme "Creatures of the Deep", and will light up the Meridian Mall until July.

Dunedin Midwinter Carnival’s team of lantern artists, led by Filipa Crofskey, are hard at work creating new giant lanterns on this year’s theme "Wings of Wonder". The public will also be able to take part in small lantern-making workshops from this weekend at the Meridian.

Meridian Mall marketing manager Stacey Johnston said the mall was " delighted to provide a welcoming space for the much-loved lantern-making workshops, helping to keep this cherished community tradition glowing brightly".

People attending the community workshops will make bumblebees, owls, gulls and a rocket.

This year, the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival is also partnering with Tūhura Otago Museum, which will host a lantern-making workshop for adults as part of their "Wine and Design" series.

Tūhura Otago Museum senior events co-ordinator Jessica Hatfield said the museum was lucky to be able to collaborate "with such amazing local events and help showcase the mahi that goes into them".

Each workshop participant will get free entry to the carnival and be invited to take part in one of the smaller processions which will wind around the grounds of First Church.

• Workshop timings: Family workshops will be held at the Meridian Mall on May 25-26, June 1-2, June 8-9 and June 15-16.

Adult workshops will be held at Tūhura Otago Museum on May 25-26, June 1-2, June 8-9, and June 15-16.

• Volunteers Required: The Dunedin Midwinter Carnival is calling for volunteers to help support the not-for-profit event on June 27-28 at First Church.

Positions range from workshop assistants to information stand crew. No experience is required, but volunteers must be 15 years or older.

• Dunedin Midwinter Carnival event tickets, workshop bookings and volunteer registration are available online at www.midwintercarnival.co.nz

