Fishing festival lures patrons

A windy day did not stop Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts having a go at fly-fishing the Mataura River under the careful eye of fishing guide Mike Dennis. Photos: Gerrit Doppenberg

The On the Fly Festival in Gore reeled in about 1000 people on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Mataura River, from its microbiome all the way to the catch.

Windy weather was not a deterrent for people coming and going as a steady drip of families and fishing enthusiasts wandered through to enjoy all the festival had to offer.

Southland Fish & Game were on hand to teach young fishers how to cast and catch on the grassland before a competition led to a couple reeling in some great prizes — including two new fishing rods.

The On the Fly Festival mixed a celebration of fly fishing, the Mataura River and education, as the Environment Southland team allowed people to have a fish while learning about the native fish and microbiome. Pictured: Environment Southland biosecurity plant leader Jolie Hazley, Shiloh Johnstone, 1, Bethany Johnstone, 4, and Peter Johnstone.

Hatching pools were also a sight to see, with plenty of educational material there for the people to learn about the work done to keep the rivers populated with fish ready for the catch.

Environment Southland demonstrated the biodiversity of the Mataura River with displays filled with the small bugs which provide a vital role in feeding the fish of the river.

With an art installation with prints of the Gore Trout, chill-out spaces, and historical displays the event was a curated celebration of all the Mataura River gives to the region.

Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts said the festival was another hit: a success for the people who came through finding a little something no matter what they wanted.

Nothing wrong with practising on dry land, as Southland Fish & Game brought some expertise to teach children how to fish, with plastic fish on the grass to be caught, before eventually giving away prizes.

"We’ve had a steady flow of people — they’re enjoying the river, the food, the activity: it’s been great.

"We’ve had the fishing game here, running a casting competition, there have been a ton of fly-fishing demos and presentations.

"People can have a go at the river if they want to," she said.

Gore’s famous brown trout statue was also christened at the festival, after a competition to name the iconic landmark in the district had eventual winner Cindy Laine coming up with the alliterative and catchy name — Trevor.

A crowd gathered to watch the Southland Fly Fishing Club vice-president Gerda Johnson working away at creating fly fishing lures.

For Ms Potts, the name the trout competition was about bringing the good vibes to the town and doing something a little bit new.

"With so much happening in the world we just wanted to do something positive, have some fun, bring some smiles."

• The winner of Fish & Game’s "guess the number of fish in the tank" competition was Lucan Fa’amoe-Ioane, of Gore. The number of fish was 87, which someone else also guessed, but Lucan was drawn the winner.

