Fishing festival lures patrons

Windy weather was not a deterrent for people coming and going as a steady drip of families and fishing enthusiasts wandered through to enjoy all the festival had to offer.
Southland Fish & Game were on hand to teach young fishers how to cast and catch on the grassland before a competition led to a couple reeling in some great prizes — including two new fishing rods.
Environment Southland demonstrated the biodiversity of the Mataura River with displays filled with the small bugs which provide a vital role in feeding the fish of the river.
With an art installation with prints of the Gore Trout, chill-out spaces, and historical displays the event was a curated celebration of all the Mataura River gives to the region.
Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts said the festival was another hit: a success for the people who came through finding a little something no matter what they wanted.
"We’ve had the fishing game here, running a casting competition, there have been a ton of fly-fishing demos and presentations.
"People can have a go at the river if they want to," she said.
Gore’s famous brown trout statue was also christened at the festival, after a competition to name the iconic landmark in the district had eventual winner Cindy Laine coming up with the alliterative and catchy name — Trevor.
"With so much happening in the world we just wanted to do something positive, have some fun, bring some smiles."
• The winner of Fish & Game’s "guess the number of fish in the tank" competition was Lucan Fa’amoe-Ioane, of Gore. The number of fish was 87, which someone else also guessed, but Lucan was drawn the winner.