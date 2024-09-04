Foodbank given $7500 boost

Rotary Club of Gore treasurer Graeme Lynn (left), president Russell Welsh (second from left) and secretary Stewart MacDonell check out the new commercial refrigerator with Gore Salvation Army Corps’ community ministries co-ordinator Michelle Chirnside at the town’s foodbank. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Rotary Club of Gore has given $7500 to pay for more shelving and a second commercial refrigerator at the town’s foodbank.

The foodbank is run by the Gore Salvation Army Corps.

Rotary club secretary Stewart Macdonell said the club had been giving a monthly donation to the foodbank for many years.

However, with the increased demand for food parcels, the club decided to help increase the foodbank’s storage facilities to streamline the assembling of the parcels.

In 2021, the group provided the first commercial freezer and shelving units.

Now a second room has been outfitted with food-grade shelving.

Rotary members were glad to support the work as Salvation Army community ministries co-ordinator Michelle Chirnside is "filling a very desperate need in the community".

"We’re just helping out the best we can."

Rotary also gave $2500 to pay for appliances in the Corps’ kitchen.

Mrs Chirnside said many people were now coming during the week to spend time in the Corps’ building.

"It has become a community connection hub."

Now the kitchen had appliances it was more user-friendly.

"People now come and have a coffee, something to eat and this has become a second home for them.

"It does fill a social need."

The community meal on a Wednesday was popular.

When she first started the meal less than a dozen came but now there were more than 30. People could pick up a food parcel twice a week but the Corps’ building was open every day for people to call in.

Prior to the food bank shelving being installed the food was stored in boxes which made it difficult to find the food needed for the parcels.

"It’s made a massive difference."

The Salvation Army members were grateful for the support of Rotary, she said.

While there had been an increase in the number of food parcels, how many varied from week to week.

Higher food and electricity prices seem to be driving the increase, she said.

