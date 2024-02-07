Former Ensign staffer mourned

Noel Bonney sits at his desk at The Ensign office, not long before his retirement. PHOTO: THE ENSIGN FILES

Many of ourreaders will have fond memories of former staff member Noel Bonney.

Mr Bonney worked for the paper from 1974 until his retirement in 2013.

Then he moved to Cheviot to live with Michelle and Tim Sandford, but died last moth, shortly after his 79th birthday.

Mrs Sandford had the following comments to make about Mr Bonney.

"Noel came to live with us nine years ago fulltime after knowing him my whole life.

He quickly became a huge part of our lives.

He was a real character with an easygoing nature and a great sense of humour.

It was a real privilege to have Noel with us.

He loved his animals and had his own cat called Bear.

He became very well- known around Cheviot including at the local hotel, where he took a liking to a Speight’s.

He loved the local firemen who would take him for rides in the fire engine.

He loved his puzzles and blocks and the many social events heattended.

Every day Noel would ask everyone "how ya keeping?".

He always would make sure everyone was OK.

Noel was such a special person and he has left a huge hole in our family.

He will be greatly missed."

Before working at The Ensign Mr Bonney had lived in Invercargill but after his father died, moved to Gore and lived at Mitre House.

When he was employed as a paper wrapper he was one of the first people with an intellectual disability to be hired in mainstream work in Southland.

In 1999, Mr Bonney was presented with a gold watch to mark 25 years of service to Allied Press, the company which publishes The Ensign.

In the latter days at The Ensign he worked as an office assistant and collected the mail.

Mr Bonney was always happy to be at work, and one of his first jobs each morning was greeting staff members with a "morning, girls" and asking how they were.

In reply to the same question, his answer was always "good, good, good".

He made a daily trip to the Capri restaurant to pick up his scone for morning tea and chat to staff there.

Mr Bonney was a loyal and conscientious employee, Allied Press managing director Sir Julian Smith said in 2013.

"He’s worked with us for a long time and has been an identity around the place."

He also took part in IDEA services activities including the Special Olympic tenpin bowling competitions and was a keen dancer at the group’s balls.

A celebration of Mr Bonney’s life will be held at the Cheviot Fire Station at 2pm on February 24.