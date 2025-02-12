Forum chance to grow enthusiasm

Placing second in the senior handling section at the Gore A&P Show is Kristen Devery, of Southland. PHOTOS: GEORGIA KEELING

Young Angus cattle enthusiasts have been training in Southland as they prepare to represent their country across the Ditch.

Generation Angus committee chairwoman Marie Fitzpatrick said two teams were set to represent New Zealand at the World Angus Forum in New South Wales in May.

At the forum, international teams of four members, aged between 18 and 25, compete over two weeks.

Eight people would represent New Zealand in two teams — Infinity and Legacy.

Team Infinity were team captain Tom Hayward, of Northland, and members James Armitage and Hannah Devery, both of Southland and Bob Johnstone, of Hawke’s Bay.

Team Legacy were captain Caitlin Rhodes and members Kate Campbell and Dougal Gibson, all of Canterbury, and Nicolas Verry, of Palmerston North.

Miss Campbell once worked at Armidale Merino Stud in Gimmerburn.

Kristen Devery, of Southland, had been selected to compete in a Barbarian team, comprised of members from different countries.

The competition events include stock preparation, judging and handling and agrisports and a speech contest.

A Generation Angus training weekend was held in Northern Southland stud Rockley Angus earlier this month.

Yearling Angus heifers were supplied for the training event by Rockley in Balfour and Umbrella Range Angus in Waikaia.

Umbrella Range manager Dave Bradley shared his knowledge on handling stock.

The team members entered the heifers in a cattle competition at the Gore A&P Show earlier this month.

An Umbrella Range heifers won "best animal" and a Rockley heifer won its class.

The following day on Rockley, the teams learned about muscle scanning of Angus cattle to identify meat quality including intramuscular fat, eye muscle area and rib and rump fat.

Showing an Angus heifer at Gore A&P Show and placing second in the intermediate herdsperson section is James Armitage, of Southland.

As part of the training weekend, the team members visited the Alliance Group Mataura plant.

A forum was held every four years.

New Zealand teams finished first and second at the forum in Scotland in 2017.

Mrs Fitzpatrick, of Oxford in Canterbury, was in the New Zealand team, which won in Scotland.

The forum was "an amazing opportunity" to participate.

"The connections that you make worldwide is phenomenal. To have that many young people, that are very similar and have the same passion for agricultural-based industry is pretty cool to be around."

New Zealand teams were "all-rounders", able to perform well across all categories.

A strength of New Zealand teams was their knowledge of cattle carcass traits.

"That’s where we kind of put them over the line."

A weakness of New Zealand teams was showing cattle.

The forum provides an opportunity to rub shoulders with delegates, many who run multimillion-dollar businesses.

"Without the Youth World Forum, you’d never get a chance to do [it]."

She thanked everyone involved with the training weekend for their southern hospitality and Boehringer Ingelheim for sponsoring the training weekend and helping to get the team members to the forum.

Angus New Zealand president Mike Smith, of Wakatipu Basin, said the southern training weekend was a success.

"It is great to see young people immersing themselves in the beef industry."

