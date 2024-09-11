Gore Main duo speak up

Gore Main School speech champions Gracie Sinclair (left) and Ruby Grant are ready for the grand final in two weeks’ time. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Gore Main School has continued to hold its head high in speech at the Central and Eastern Speech Awards.

Ruby Grant, 9, and Gracie Sinclair, 11, achieved first and second in the competition, qualifying for the grand final in Invercargill this month.

The girls have won multiple rounds of the competition, up against other pupils from other regions in Southland in various competitions.

Deputy principal Rose McKenzie said this was an amazing achievement.

"They got through the interschool competition, and then the first and second rounds, they’ve done very well.

"They’re very happy for each other’s success, and great competitors," she said.

Year 6 pupil Gracie did her speech on why the youngest child in the family is the best, and year 5 pupil Ruby did her speech on her family dog, comparing its life on the farm to a city dog up north.

In terms of speaking to an audience, Ruby said although it could be quite scary, that quickly faded.

"When you walk on stage, all the nerves are there but once you start talking they disappear," she said.

Gracie said the chance to speak at the grand final was equally great, and scary.

"I’m half nervous, half excited," she said.

Gore Main School has a long history in the competition after principal Glenn Puna started to bring in more public speaking to the school.

Mr Puna said it started with his son, who was the first notable speaker from the school.

"It started five years ago, probably from me pushing my son.

"We started a poetry recital, and there was little interest at the start, but once we started winning it was all go," he said.

Mr Puna said the win was fantastic and showed how the schoolchildren had taken it on board to better themselves at public speaking.

"It’s becoming a bit of a tradition at our school.

"It’s important, for the kids to carry this on, getting them confident.

"There’s plenty of kids who say they want to be just like Ruby and Gracie," he said.

The girls will compete in the grand final in Invercargill on September 26.

