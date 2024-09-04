Gore pair defend snooker title at home

Gore snooker players Kevin Wright (above) and Craig Bradbury won the RSA South Island Snooker championships in Gore last month. Photos: supplied

The Gore RSA first division snooker team has done it again, defending their title at the RSA South Island Snooker Championships last month.

The team of Kevin Wright and Craig Bradbury defeated Paul Pace and Brian Eatwell of Rangiora RSA 2-1, winning for the second year in a row.

The event hosted 36 teams from around the South Island, drawing teams from as far away as Canterbury.

The teams were split between four divisions, with games held at the Gore Town & Country Club so all players could play in the same facility.

RSA snooker society chairman Evan Fricker said it was a strong turnout both in terms of numbers and talent.

"It had a very high standard of play — really a lot of good players, a class field," he said.

Craig Bradbury.

The tournament is held annually.

"It ran very smoothly. Everyone was very happy and left with very good memories," he said.

One of the main sponsors of the event was Mitre 10 Gore. Owner Allen Ferguson said Fricker had organised a great event.

"I have to take my hat off to him. He did a fantastic job," he said.

"I’m a snooker player, I’m not a good player but I love it. I’ve played it most of my life, and so this is great.

"There’s local tournaments also, great for bringing young players in to keep it going. It’s what we’re here for, it’s about the community," he said.

gerrit.doppenberg@theensign.co.nz