Ice water in their veins

The Otago Southland Ice Figure Skating Championships were held in Gore on Saturday.

About 40 skaters ranging in ability from Kiwiskate under-12 to adults took part in the competition.

Icesport Southland president Robyn Morris said it was the first time some of the younger skaters had competed.

"It’s a great opportunity for many of our new skaters to participate in a competition in their own rank."

The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was there with her camera.