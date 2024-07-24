Ice water in their veins

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Otago Southland Ice Figure Skating Championships were held in Gore on Saturday.
About 40 skaters ranging in ability from Kiwiskate under-12 to adults took part in the competition.
Icesport Southland president Robyn Morris said it was the first time some of the younger skaters had competed.
"It’s a great opportunity for many of our new skaters to participate in a competition in their own rank."
The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was there with her camera.