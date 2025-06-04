Life-changing adventure for one

Isabel Dickson, 16, has had a transformative experience at Outward Bound recently, and the teenager is raving about the positive effect it had and will have on her self-worth and confidence. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One Gore teenager went bounding outward with Outward Bound, bringing home some incredible memories and lessons she will cherish for a long time.

Isabel Dickson, 16, attends St Peter’s College and was spurred on by her mum to either pick a team sport, or head away for a natural retreat.

Given the choice, and considering her previous experience with a sailing course, Isabel said she thought it was a good idea to spend some time Outward Bound.

"I’d already been on something similar and I heard Outward Bound was supposed to be a life-changing thing.

"It seemed versatile, that it pushed you, so I thought it sounded good," she said.

After funding through selling shirts, saving money, a cheeky donation from the Mataura Licensing Trust and of course a bit of help from her parents, the course was in sight.

Isabel would spend 21 days based primarily in Anakiwa pushing her limits in the great outdoors.

Alongside the other Outward Bound members, she sailed, trained, hiked, kayaked and became very familiar with New Zealand’s nature.

Isabel said one of her favourite memories was getting out on to the water, with some fantastic sights.

"My favourite was the sailing — there was a lot of cool wildlife. We saw dolphins, harmless jellyfish you could swim with.

"When it got dark there was bioluminescence in the water, so that was really cool," she said.

It was not just fun in the outdoors, as Isabel said she gained a lot of insight into herself and a new way of pushing forward into the world.

"You learned to be a lot more social and confident, you’re living with 13 other strangers. It pushes you a wee bit.

"A lot of patience, you don’t know what you’ll do every day so instead of thinking forwardly, you’re thinking in the now," she said.

Isabel said the mixture of challenging tasks and workshops have changed the way she will go out into the world and now looks out with a greater confidence.

"It’s just good. You shouldn’t be scared to be who you are," she said.

Even her fear of heights was challenged, but luckily Isabel said she was not facing the challenge alone.

"Basically we did like cliff jumping, it was just a little bit shorter. It pushed me out of my comfort zone," she said.

"But having everyone support you, so when you do go out of your comfort zone everyone’s there to help,"Isabel thanked everyone who helped her get to Outward Bound, with grants given by the Mataura Licensing Trust, who gave $6000 to get Isabel to the life changing course.

The River Valley Lions, Pakeke Lions, the Rotary Club, Gore RSA, and the Waikaka Hey-day committee also gave a "huge amount" to help out, alongside other businesses.

