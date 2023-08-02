From local government to creative backyard

Last week I attended Superlocal 2023, the annual Local Government New Zealand conference, in Christchurch followed by the MLT Hokonui Fashion Awards on Saturday night.

Superlocal is a highly anticipated event that brings together local government representatives from all over the country, with over 700 officials attending over the course of the event.

The conference serves as a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing and discussing common issues faced by local communities.

The conference consists of three days of keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops and interactive sessions.

Topics covered span from sustainability and community development to infrastructure and governance — everything you need to inspire leaders of local communities.

One of the highlights of the LGNZ conference is the opportunity to hear from both the Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Opposition leader Christopher Luxon, who both gave their insights into, not only how they planned on running our country, but also how they planned on repairing the relationship with local government.

Superlocal 2023 concluded with an awards night, with some incredible and well deserving winners.

On Saturday, I flew right into the MLT Hokonui Fashion Awards and was immediately filled with excitement and awe at the creativity and talent that graced the stage, held in our very own backyard.

What a great way to be welcomed home.

Stepping into the Gore Town & Country Stadium, I was immediately taken aback by an atmosphere of high fashion and glamour.

Fashion enthusiasts, designers, models, sponsors and spectators from all walks of life had gathered to witness the magic of the runway.

The diverse collections showcased everything from fascinating creations that pushed the boundaries of traditional fashion, to elegant and timeless pieces that radiated sophistication.

I was most impressed by the outstanding talent of the young designers that were beyond impressive, with pieces created by passion and determination.

Their creations were a testament to their dedication and commitment to their craft, and it was heartening to see the audience embrace and encourage these budding artists.

The Hokonui Fashion Awards not only celebrated creativity but also fostered a sense of community, an occasion I am so proud to have in our district, punching above our weight for the past 35 years.

Congratulations to all the winners, and the supreme winner of the night Molly Marsh for her tennis-themed collection.

I can’t wait to be back next year.