Locals urged to join support group

Discussing how to share information when needed are (from left): New Eastern Southland Neighbourhood Support co-ordinator Karen Bellew, Council critical services general manager Jason Domigan and former co-ordinator Sharlene Taylor-Giles. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore residents have been urged to sign up with Neighbourhood Support, giving them a huge help should an emergency arise.

Neighbourhood Support Eastern Southland representatives Karen Bellew and Kelly Young met Gore District Council staff to discuss how the organisation could give the council aid in times of emergency.

Council critical services general manager Jason Domigan and people and culture general manager Nicky Cooper represented the council and former Neighbourhood Support co-ordinator Sharlene Taylor-Giles was also at the meeting.

Neighbourhood Support said in a statement it had household statistical information which could help the council prioritise resources during times of emergency.

"Through our partnerships with NZ Police, Fenz [Fire and Emergency New Zealand], Civil Defence and the local council we are able to support those within our community who need assistance in times of need," Ms Bellew said.

When households sign up to Neighbourhood Support they can state if they have medically dependent or mobile impaired residents and details about their pets and state if they have resources like generators or barbecues.

Ms Cooper said this would be a huge help to the council when co-ordinating welfare and evacuations during emergency situations.

Ms Bellew said signing up was easy, free and took only five minutes.

Keeping communities, safe, resilient and connected were the founding principles of Neighbourhood Support.

"By reaching out, looking out and helping out, we can make our district an even better and safer place to live," she said.