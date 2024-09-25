Looking back

Photo: Bill Cowan collection

The Gore Railway Station and tracks, looking south down the main line.

The railway line on the road side of the platform was known as the Kingston and Waimea Plains dock.

Trains bound for Waikaia, Lumsden and Kingston departed from the dock.

It is not known what year the photo was taken.

The Ensign is running a series of photos of the district from any time. If you are keen to contribute, email news@theensign.co.nz.