Four crews help control house fire

Burnt wood flakes off a Mataura house left devastated after a fire early in the morning on Monday, as firefighters begin to move inside the house, mitigating damage and working to prevent the fire from continuing around the area. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A house on Mataura’s Main St was destroyed by a fire yesterday morning.

Three calls were received about 8.50am after nearby residents noticed smoke billowing out of the unoccupied house.

Two Mataura fire crews responded to the blaze before calling in more support from Gore, a total of four crews working in turn to contain the blaze.

Traffic was diverted around the main street as firefighters continued throughout the morning, eventually getting it under control about 11am, the Gore crew returning shortly after.

The Mataura crews remained on the scene until noon, and the Fire Investigation unit is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The house sustained significant damage during the fire, but Fire and Emergency Services communication centre shift manager Lyn Crosson said there was no mention of any occupants involved in the fire.

Ms Crosson said incidents like yesterday morning’s showed the need for smoke alarms and diligence in protecting and mitigating harm during fire incidents.

"Smoke alarms do save lives. If you don’t have smoke alarms please look into getting them — they are proven to save lives and restrict damage, and alert people to something untoward."

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz