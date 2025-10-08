Monitor offers flexibility of care

Gore Medical Centre healthcare assistants Haley Horrell and Saffron Johnston are excited about their new blood pressure monitoring equipment, allowing patients a level of comfort and accessibility. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A new vital piece of equipment, funded through the Community Health Trust, will give Gore Medical centre patients flexibility in care.

The practice recently bought a replacement ambulatory blood pressure monitoring machine, after recent technology upgrades made the previous machine redundant.

The device enables a patient's blood pressure to be monitored over a 24-hour period, often in the comfort of their homes where they are more likely to be relaxed.

Practice manager Susan Jones said the $2300 device, funded from a "generous" grant by the Community Health Trust, will help ease of treatment for patients.

"It is often used twice a week.

"By having the device available at our practice, it eliminates a barrier for patients having to travel twice to Invercargill."

