Wednesday, 8 October 2025

Monitor offers flexibility of care

    By Gerrit Doppenberg
    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Gore Medical Centre healthcare assistants Haley Horrell and Saffron Johnston are excited about...
    Gore Medical Centre healthcare assistants Haley Horrell and Saffron Johnston are excited about their new blood pressure monitoring equipment, allowing patients a level of comfort and accessibility. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG
    A new vital piece of equipment, funded through the Community Health Trust, will give Gore Medical centre patients flexibility in care.

    The practice recently bought a replacement ambulatory blood pressure monitoring machine, after recent technology upgrades made the previous machine redundant.

    The device enables a patient's blood pressure to be monitored over a 24-hour period, often in the comfort of their homes where they are more likely to be relaxed.

    Practice manager Susan Jones said the $2300 device, funded from a "generous" grant by the Community Health Trust, will help ease of treatment for patients.

    "It is often used twice a week.

    "By having the device available at our practice, it eliminates a barrier for patients having to travel twice to Invercargill."

    gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz