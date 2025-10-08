Monitor offers flexibility of care

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A new vital piece of equipment, funded through the Community Health Trust, will give Gore Medical centre patients flexibility in care.
The practice recently bought a replacement ambulatory blood pressure monitoring machine, after recent technology upgrades made the previous machine redundant.
The device enables a patient's blood pressure to be monitored over a 24-hour period, often in the comfort of their homes where they are more likely to be relaxed.
Practice manager Susan Jones said the $2300 device, funded from a "generous" grant by the Community Health Trust, will help ease of treatment for patients.
"It is often used twice a week.
"By having the device available at our practice, it eliminates a barrier for patients having to travel twice to Invercargill."