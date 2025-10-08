Angling linked to better wellbeing

Fishing is good for mental health. PHOTO: MIKE WEDDELL

A significant New Zealand study of nearly 1900 anglers, the largest of its kind globally, has shown fishing can significantly boost wellbeing and mental health.

According to the study published in the international journal Leisure Sciences, active anglers were 52% less likely to report psychological distress or thoughts of self-harm.

Fish & Game in collaboration with University of Otago senior research fellow Dr Shyamala Nada-Raja and independent researcher Paul Garbett, examined the link between recreational fishing and mental health.

The research used validated clinical assessment tools to demonstrate that active anglers were 52% less likely to report moderate-to-severe psychological distress and thoughts of self-harm, and 46% were less likely to experience moderate-to-severe anxiety.

In a statement, Fish & Game New Zealand chief operating officer Richie Cosgrove said the scale and rigour of the findings provided significant evidence of fishing’s mental health value.

"We’ve long suspected that the peace and connection anglers find on our rivers and lakes goes deeper than just recreation, but this research provides further proof at a scale never before achieved globally."

Dr Nada-Raja said the findings could reshape approaches to mental health support.

"What we’re seeing here is evidence that nature-based interventions like trout fishing could serve as valuable complements to traditional mental health treatments.

"Some people who might not access conventional counselling services may find heading out to a river for a few hours both appealing and beneficial."

Another special thing about the study was it was essentially one of the largest studies focused on men’s mental health and wellbeing done in New Zealand, Dr Nada-Raja said.

"By seeking information about angling and its benefits we have learned a lot about the mental health and wellbeing of men from all walks of life as they were the majority of participants."

Otago University Professor of general practice Tim Stokes said "the research is internationally significant as nations worldwide grapple with declining mental health".

Key findings:

• Anglers who fished at least once in the two weeks before completing the questionnaire reported higher wellbeing scores and lower levels of psychological distress, anxiety and depression compared to those who did not go trout fishing. Similarly, anglers who fished at least once in the two months prior to the survey showed higher wellbeing scores and reduced psychological distress, anxiety and depression compared to those who did not go trout fishing.

• Wellbeing scores increased with more hours fished in the past two weeks, more days fished in the past two weeks and more days fished in the past two months.

• Psychological distress, anxiety and depression scores decreased with more hours fished in the past two weeks, more days fished in the past two weeks and more days fished in the past two months.

• Each extra hour or day of fishing was linked with an incremental improvement in mental health/wellbeing score. These relationships were consistent across both men and women, as well as New Zealand European and Māori participants.

Anglers who fished in the two weeks before the survey were:

• 52% less likely to experience moderate-to-severe psychological distress.

• 46% less likely to experience moderate-to-severe anxiety.

• 52% less likely to report thoughts of self-harm.

Some specific trout fishing elements were associated with improved wellbeing and mental health scores.

• Anglers who had contact with (waded) in the water had lower psychological distress, anxiety and depression scores compared to those who did not.

• Those fishing with companions reported higher wellbeing and lower depression scores than those fishing alone.

• Fly and boat anglers showed higher wellbeing scores, and lower psychological distress, anxiety and depression scores compared to spin anglers.

• Successful anglers (those who caught a fish) had higher wellbeing scores than those who did not catch a fish.

• Anglers who walked more than 5km while fishing had higher wellbeing scores than those who walked less than 5km.

• There was no association between angling environment (urban, modified, rural, or back country) and any mental health score. — Allied Media