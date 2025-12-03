Event showcase for young talent

Winners of the Southland Silver Badge croquet competition in Gore on Sunday are (from left) Emma Philpott, 14, of Gore, Brendon Burke, of Invercargill, and Joanna Simpson, of Winton. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There were winners from across Southland at the Gore croquet greens on Sunday, with a young player matching, and sometimes beating, competitors decades older.

The final of the Southland Silver Badge played out between the Gore, Invercargill and Winton clubs on the weekend.

In the 9-16 handicap Winton’s Joanna Simpson came out on top, and in the 8-6 Gore teenager Emma Philpott, while Brendon Burke, of Invercargill won the 5-3 section.

Gore Croquet Club captain Joyce MacLeod said they were very proud of Emma because for her age she was a top player in the country.

Emma’s handicap was now a 5, way ahead of the "average old lady" in Gore.

"She’s extremely fast and accurate," Mrs MacLeod said.

The event on Sunday was a very good competition with tight games and the winners will head up the North Island for more games shortly, she said.

The Gore club was proud to have two young people doing incredibly well, she said.

When croquet first started in Gore they played association croquet, which was a very long and untimed game.

Now they play golf croquet and most of their games are about 45 minutes, which might be attracting a younger crowd, she said.

