Farmer fined $35k for Nait violations

A Gore farmer who was fined $35,000 for not declaring his cattle had repeated warnings from the Ministry for Primary Industries before being charged, a court heard.

Calf rearer Mark Andrew Taylor, 54, was sentenced on three charges of failing to declare the livestock and their movements between August last year and March.

His first offence under the National Animal Identification and Tracing (Nait) Act was not declaring receiving 197 cattle from various other farming operations and their movements.

The second was from October to March for sending 556 cows to five different Wagyu grazing locations across the South Island without declaring movements.

The third was on March 3, when Taylor had 52 cows on his property fitted with a Nait device, tagged, but not registered on the database.

Gore District Court heard he had received a combined total of 10 formal warnings and infringement notices from 2021-24 as well as additional training from MPI on using the Nait service.

Defence counsel Stephen Jones said up to about five years ago, Taylor’s wife, Dale, was responsible for a majority of the business’ paperwork, including Nait administration.

But, frustrated with the system, she had taken a step back, and Taylor had struggled with the paperwork.

Taylor did not dispute he had a number of infringements, warnings and education, but the education was not tailored to his needs, his counsel said.

"It’s a case of Mr Taylor becoming overwhelmed by the whole process."

Taylor also cited the adverse weather event in Southland last spring as a reason for not being able to comply with his obligations.

"Animal welfare became the primary concern, and Mr Taylor was still trying to keep on top of his Nait obligations," Mr Jones said.

The defendant was supported by biosecurity agency Ospri representative Jenna McCabe in the back of the court.

Mr Jones said his client was also supported by Federated Farmers Southland president Jason Herrick, who "wished he could be here today".

Judge Mark Williams accepted that having begun farming at the age of 16, Taylor was an established figure in the industry, but that did not amount to "good character".

He also said despite Taylor’s apparent support, he had still breached the rules.

He acknowledged that since being charged, Taylor had engaged with Ms McCabe’s help in auditing and correcting his practices.

But the judge admonished the farmer for blaming others, the system and weather for his offending.

"What Mr Taylor has been trying to do is to blame others rather than himself and to hand blame on the system rather than recognising his obligations under the relevant regime."

Judge Williams explained the animal tracing system was a vital tool in tracking the spread of biological pathogens in cattle and deer, such as the disease Mycoplasma bovis.

Taylor’s penalty was reduced for his early guilty plea and he was fined $35,000.

