Footloose traveller finds a foothold

This is the Portuguese millipede Ommatoiulus moreleti, whose adults are almost cylindrical, glossy grey to black, measuring from 40mm-45mm long and in the 10th to 11th stages becoming black, and having 50 body segments. Most segments have two pairs of pale pinkish-white legs. Its defensive behaviour includes coiling into a spiral or thrashing about when poked. It exudes a yellow, strong-smelling fluid when disturbed.
It is mostly nocturnal and prefers cool, humid conditions. In Portugal, it is found in oak and pine forests.
A parasitic nematode Rhabditis necromena was released in South Australia during 1988 to help control the Portuguese millipede.
Fortunately, the Portuguese millipede has not threatened indigenous millipedes in Australia or New Zealand.