Increasing demand for support services

Salvation Army Gore community ministries navigator Michelle Chirnside with the donations she received from the Gore Valley Lions Toot for Tucker food drive. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

A Gore social services manager said there was a rise in families walking through her door, but she had also seen an increase in donations and support from the community.

Salvation Army Gore community ministries navigator Michelle Chirnside said there was always a demand for food, shelter and support, but that need was increasing.

She said it was a problem being felt nationally, but in Gore they had the support of a generous community.

"They support our food bank, and the local churches, people and community groups support us, which makes a huge difference," she said.

For example she mentioned the Gore River Valley Lions Toot for Tucker initiative which last week collected over 7000 supermarket items, and counting, for her clients.

"This is what makes Gore unique, that the community step up and support," she said.

Food insecurity was on the rise, across all demographics, as it was the first thing to go, she said.

It did not take much, such as a car breaking down or a kid’s birthday, for low-income homes to be thrown into a cycle of

poverty.

"Food is the first thing people will sacrifice," she said.

She said what was also concerning was Gore had no emergency housing, a situation which was about to be made worse by the closure of the Gore Motor Camp.

The camp’s lease was terminated by the Gore District Council, due to health and safety concerns, and is set to end by January 31.

But council chief executive Debbie Lascelles told The Ensign last month that the council and the leaseholder were in discussions about the termination.

Ms Chirnside would advise her clients not to go near the campground, but other emergency housing and mental health services were "overloaded".

Despite this, she said she had not seen an uptick in local schools asking for food support, and her clientele were not overly affected by the strong winds in October.

The main concern was the rising cost of living, which was definitely having an impact, she said.

