Further upgrade funded for playground

A combined skatepark and basketball court looks set to go ahead in West Otago, despite some last-minute safety concerns.

West Otago Community Board met in Tapanui for its final meeting of the triennium last week, where board members approved a funding request of about $75,000 for the latest phase of a playground development in the town.

In February, the Bushyhill playground upgrade committee completed an initial, $44,000 phase of work at the park, upgrading play equipment and surfaces.

The committee has now finalised plans for a second phase of work, building a combined skatepark and half-basketball court.

During discussions, board member Cecil Crawford questioned whether safety aspects of the joint facility had been fully considered.

Mr Crawford said he was concerned there was insufficient separation between the basketball court and skatepark.

Council staff said an 80cm barrier was planned.

"Given the amount of room we have, why have them right next to each other?" Mr Crawford said.

"Guys will throw a ball 4m high. And it could be a great game for older kids to throw a ball at younger kids to knock them off.

"Seriously, kids fall off their skateboards. That's my fear.

"With the scooters, if they come off the top, that could be dangerous."

While acknowledging Mr Crawford’s concerns, others at the meeting said they had confidence the facility had been well designed.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said he had not heard of anyone coming to serious harm at any of the district’s skateparks.

"Boys need to knock a bit of bark off themselves.

"What I've learnt from past skatepark projects in the district is, leave it to the experts.

"Balclutha skatepark, which I helped build, they have that height at the edge, and I've never heard of anyone falling off in 20 years."

Board chairwoman Barbara Hanna said she did not share Mr Crawford’s concerns.

"I've lived next to the park for 56 years, and I've never heard a child cry — except when their parents stop pushing them on the [equipment]."

West Otago ward Cr John Herbert said he understood Mr Crawford’s concerns.

"We have to have confidence in the people who do this [park design] for a living, but we don’t want to build something that doesn’t work."

Mr Herbert suggested council staff review the final design.

Acting head of community facilities and operations, Mike Goldsmith, said staff would work closely with the project committee to ensure designs met all necessary criteria.

