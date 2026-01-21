Projects to deliver upgrades to college

Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Māruawai College will look a little different when students return next Monday.

The school has several construction projects on the go, including combining the junior and senior campuses on one site.

Principal Mel Hamilton said she was very excited to see the improvements and the impacts they had on students’ learning and culture.

"Modern, well-designed spaces make a real difference to how students and staff learn and feel at school.

"These projects show our commitment to providing the best possible environment for teaching and learning," she said.

The combined cost of the projects will be around $4 million, including the demolition work, with a mix of the schools property funding cost allocation and Ministry of Education funding.

Mrs Hamilton said the projects had been on the cards for many years.

The projects include the demolition of D Block, which is under way, to be replaced by a specialist block for food and science laboratories.

Further work on the school libraries and woodwork/technology blocks is planned for later in the year.

Earthworkers have been developing new rugby and football fields around the campus, with plans for a pavilion a few years down the track.

The school gymnasium is also being refurbished, and will be back in use by term two, with new brickwork, recladding, a new ceiling and heating system for students. The recently completed canopy at the college will be used in the meantime.

