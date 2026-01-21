District plan to be released soon

Decisions on the new Gore District Plan are right around the corner, and the updated document is to be released at the end of the month.

The current Gore District Plan has been in place since 2006, and decisions on the full-scale review are due to be released on January 31.

The plan covers a wide area, providing a framework for land use management and development, resource consent, and a path forward for residents in the district.

The Gore District Council successfully sought an extension for the release from August of last year, citing a high volume of complex submissions.

130 submissions and around 7000 individual submission points were received by the council.

General manager operations David Bainbridge-Zafar said, in a statement, further information on the District plan would be available soon.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz