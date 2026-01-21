No concerns over Facebook activity

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell has brushed off concerns over the involvement of a neighbouring mayor on a social media page known for its frequent criticisms of the Gore District Council.

A video from Southland District Mayor Rob Scott’s mayoral page about a bridge closure in Dipton was reposted to the Gore Rates Reform Group’s private Facebook page last week.

Mr Scott then replied to a question from a commenter from his personal Facebook account.

This was Mr Scott’s first comment on the group’s Facebook page, which he joined in January last year.

The Gore Rates Reform Group has had a historically contentious relationship with the Gore council, and Cr Andy Fraser called out the group by name in 2025 as problematic and disruptive.

Mr Bell said he had no critique of Mr Scott’s involvement on the page, but thought there were more productive avenues for conversation.

"I personally don’t get involved in rates reform groups or any Facebook groups like that. If people want to talk to me, they can. They can come see me, book a meeting, see me in public," he said.

Mr Bell said Mr Scott was welcome to engage as he saw fit, but he preferred to "talk to people face to face, rather than just posting on Facebook".

"There’s enough stuff for me to be sorting within my own district without worrying what’s happening within other people’s.

"I’ve always gone off the mantra of fixing stuff in my own yard before looking over the fence, but that’s just how I operate," he said.

The relationship between Mr Scott and the Gore District Council has often been contentious, as the Southland District Council has continued to push for the amalgamation of Southland’s four councils, Southland District Council, Gore District Council, Invercargill City Council and Environment Southland.

Mr Scott defended being a part of the Facebook group, saying he was simply engaging in local politics.

"I don’t think the role I’m playing in there is inappropriate. We, as elected members, are accountable to the community. I had a question asked to me, and I was answering the question.

"I haven’t given it a lot of thought. I’m not actively involved or doing anything there.

"I just responded to a question asked of me, there’s nothing more than that," he said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz