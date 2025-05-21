Muster makes its return with more awards

A sample of last year’s selection of utes at the Tussock Country Ute Muster 2024. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Ute-proud Southlanders take note, the Bayleys Tussock Country ute muster is returning this year with prizes for the best decorated deck, most kilometres and a bonus for best mullet.

The competition is run by GWD Toyota Gore and branch manager Michelle McMaster said after the success of last year, they have brought the competition back with two new categories.

The updated chances to win are best decorated deck, which gives competitors a chance to put their exterior design skills to the test, as well as best SUV.

Ms McMaster said she is particularly excited for the best SUV category, to see more of what motor-mad Gore has to offer such as kitted-out and hunting SUVs and "mum" cars.

The best mullet category is a serious business, Ms McMaster said, with both a junior and senior category.

"It’s cool to get the kids involved," she said.

"Because there are some very out there mullets on some kids."

When asked what makes a winning mullet, she said it just has to be something "unique" that stands out from the crowd.

Of the 10 categories in last year’s muster, the most kilometres went to Matt Tinker’s 1990 Hilux, with 867,103km.

A well-behaved canine in the back of a ute at last year’s muster.

Ms McMaster said in the past they have had some old classic vehicles that are done up to show condition, like last year’s GWD Choice of the day winner Greg Elder with his 1948 Ford Bonus F1.

She said she had also seen some really old rusty ones, where she wondered how they even made it to the competition.

The muster also has its annual "bark up" section for a dog that can bark on command and if the furry friend does not do what it is told, the owner must bark instead.

There is also best dog in ute category for the best looking canine on a ute tray.

The competition will be held at the Field Days site, with a horizontal bungy for entertainment and a convoy at 1.45pm through town to the Croydon Lodge.

At the lodge Southern country outfit the Possum Pickers will be playing and a prizegiving held.

The Ute Muster is on Sunday, May 25. Utes can be registered online for $10 or on the day for $15, spectators are a gold coin donation.

More information can be found on the Tussock Country website.

