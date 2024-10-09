Nairobi Trio to perform in Gore

The jazz trio plays in Gore on Friday. Photo: supplied

The Eastern Southland Gallery is jazzed up for a renowned trio of musicians to perform this weekend.

The Nairobi Trio, comprised of violinist Richard Adams, guitarist John Quigley and bassist Aaron Coddel, with all three also handling vocals, have performed for 35 years all around the world.

The band is coming to Gore this Friday as a part of their New Zealand tour, performing at the Eastern Southland Gallery.

Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said she was looking forward to a great night.

"They're performing here in the gallery and it will be a high energy, really fun night. They're absolutely outstanding musicians.

"Usually they attract a full house. They're that popular," she said.

Tickets for the concert are $35.

Mrs Geddes said it was exciting to bring a concert like this to the space.

"It just adds to what we do, and brings a new audience into the gallery. It's just broadening our audience base,

"But also we feel the galleries are really lovely venue for concerts so we try bring them in when we can,"

Mrs Geddes said the opportunity to see incredible musicians like this in Gore does not come about too often, and so urged people to come out and enjoy.

"It's really an opportunity for people to see a really top notch concert in their own hometown and not to have to travel to one of the one of the bigger cities."

