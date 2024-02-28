New principal comes full circle

Lumsden School’s new principal Ang Sheat hopes to continue building on the foundations of past principals to further benefit the school. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new primary school principal has said she has come "full circle" since getting the role.

Lumsden School’s new principal Ang Sheat began her role as principal this year.

Mrs Sheat taught at Lumsden School in the early stages of her teaching career.

"I have lived here a long time [and] have had a number of roles in education before returning to Lumsden primary school as a classroom teacher two years ago," she said.

Mrs Sheat also has fond memories of her children attending Lumsden School.

"I feel very fortunate to have experienced Lumsden School from all angles, and now being appointed principal is a real honour and a privilege."

The school has 92 pupils enrolled.

"I’m very lucky to be in a role where I am so supported by staff and our school board," she said.

"There are five teachers plus supporting staff and we have an amazing community here."

Mrs Sheat said she was excited to build on the foundation of previous principals and continue the "incredible" work achieved already.

"I am looking forward to the journey of continuing to implement valuable factors like our holistic approaches.

"One of these is our Emotional Intelligence for Life (EI4Life) approach.

"Our purpose is to develop a caring, safe learning environment where students’ lifelong learning thrives."

Mrs Sheat said her values lined up with the school’s and she felt a "sense of purpose" being in a team at Lumsden School.

"We aim to develop independent, self-managing, self-motivated, empathetic tamariki in pursuit of their personal best.

"I live and breathe this community.

"As a small rural school, we aim to give our pupils the best primary education we can."

