Newcomer settling in to library role

Gore District Council library manager Emma Sherie has been in the role for three months and loves working in public libraries because of the services they provide to the community. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Gore’s new district library manager Emma Sherie has settled in to her role and is enjoying living in the town.

Previously Mrs Sherie was the Buller Library manager.

She replaced Lorraine Weston-Webb who retired in October.

Mrs Sherie said the library team had been very welcoming.

"Everyone has been so friendly and helpful."

Being able to walk to work was a bonus as in her previous position she was about 30 minutes by car from home.

"I spend most lunchtimes enjoying the Gore gardens and getting some sun when it is out."

She applied for the position because she wanted to move closer to Te Anau which was where she grew up.

"I thought ‘what a great opportunity to be able to work in a new library build’. "

She loved working in public libraries.

"I am hugely passionate about learning, community and lifting wellbeing.

"Public libraries tick all those boxes."

Nowadays there was more to a library than books.

"We are a community hub.

"We help customers with such a variety of problems.

"We also provide a place for people to connect with other community members."

She was hoping community groups that stopped using the library as a meeting place while it had been in temporary premises would start meeting in the new building.

"We are looking to connect with any community groups who might be interested in using our space or running an educational activity or event.

"So far, we have started a monthly "Crafternoon Tea" activity for people who enjoy crafting and would like to connect with others."

Gore was central to many of the beautiful places in Southland.

"Travelling is something I enjoy so being close to airports were important to me, too."

At present she was exploring the district and had become a member of the Eastern Southland Art Gallery.

She was looking forward to the New Zealand MLT Gold Guitar Awards.

"In a previous life I was a singer-songwriter and once took part in the songwriting competition they run."

She was also hopeful of attending the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards.

In her spare time she is a hobbyist bee keeper.

