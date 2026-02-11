Niagara Falls act proves a hit

Bevan Gardiner, Matt Joe Gow and Melissa Partridge perform a set at the Niagara Falls Bluegrass Festival. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

A Canadian duo has been a hit with the crowd at the Niagara Falls Bluegrass Festival.

The annual two-day event began on Waitangi Day.

Festival co-ordinator Lachie Hayes said husband and wife Adam and Andrea Zonnis from Canada approached him about taking part in the festival as part of their New Zealand tour.

The couple played "brilliantly crafted, funny folk sort of songs", Hayes said.

"They absolutely wowed the crowd— incredible musicians."

About 500 people attended the festival despite the damp weather on Saturday.

"We’re really happy with the numbers."

Mr and Mrs Zonnis said they had always wanted to tour New Zealand.

"We’ve always heard such beautiful things about New Zealand and the name of our very first album is Rise of the Sheep so, it kind of feels like it’s destiny."

About 15 years ago during a psychic reading Mr Zonnis was told if he wanted to find musical success he should go to New Zealand, Mrs Zonnis said.

Adam and Andrea Zonnis from Canada.

They were enjoying their stay, they said.

"Thailand was our favourite country until nine days ago and then we got here."

Matt Joe Gow, formerly of Dunedin, performed with Dunedin artists Melissa Partridge and Bevan Gardiner.

Gow is touring New Zealand at present after a stint living in Columbia, South America.

He enjoyed performing and networking in the south, Gow said.

"It’s also such a beautiful part of the world that it re-energises me, which is why I always try to put somewhere in Southland and Otago on the tour.

It’s an opportunity to come back and connect with not only the community here, but also fellow musicians and friends and artists who I’ve been fortunate enough to play with in the past."

Gore woman Glenyss Jones and friends came to listen to the festival to listen and dance to the music.

"We’ve done some other sequence dancing, which we thoroughly enjoy with the rain coming and going but it’s been a great afternoon."

sandy.eggleston@alliedmedia.co.nz