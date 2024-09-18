Perfect time to check out local gardens

Magnolias take centre stage at the Gore Public Gardens.

The Gore Public Gardens is the place to be this season.

The gardens are located in Gore’s town belt and are a popular attraction for locals and visitors of all ages.

Gore District Council parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie said the gardens were stunning to visit during the change of season.

A bright block of polyanthus, surrounded by white pansies, heralds in the spring at the Gore Public Gardens.

"Spring is a wonderful time to explore the Gore Public Gardens, with extended daylight and warmer weather," he said.

"Deciduous trees like elms and oaks are coming into bud, while magnolias, camellias, and rhododendrons are in full bloom. Spring-flowering bulbs, such as daffodils and narcissus, are also making an appearance, and the peony roses in the peony border are starting to emerge."

Designed and laid out in 1906 by David Tannock, the curator of the Dunedin Botanic Gardens, the Gore Public Gardens retain much of their original design and structure. The giant sequoia, planted in 1906, remains a notable feature.

Polyanthus add a spot of colour at the Gore Public Gardens.

Recognised as a garden of national significance by the New Zealand Gardens Trust, the Gore Public Gardens, located in the heart of town, hosts the annual Rhododendron Festival in October. Visitors can enjoy the spring colours and visit the aviary, another highlight of the gardens. The original plantings have been complemented with exotic trees, shrubs, rare conifers, and peony roses."

The Gore green belt strip, including the gardens, is maintained by two fulltime staff members, who received additional help with tasks such as mowing and turf care.

"We're currently working on enhancing the garden by consolidating border plantings, bulking up and splitting perennial collections. Recently, we mulched the rose gardens with a rich batch of shredded horse manure from a local stable. Additionally, we're improving garden aesthetics by placing our garden seats on concrete pads, which also makes mowing easier," Mr McRobie said.

Bannerman Park’s springtime display of hellebores is among the best in the country.

Nearby Bannerman Park is also a stunning location to explore.

"Bannerman Park has a history dating back to the 1870s, though it was largely overgrown with gorse and broom until it was cleared in the 1960s. At that time, extensive plantings of rhododendrons, conifers, and silver birches were established, and the creek beds were later developed with bog plants.

Over the years, herbaceous and woodland plants have been added.

Rhododendron bushes are completly covered in blooms.

"The park provides a stunning autumn display with its deciduous trees, and hellebores bloom in winter. Named trees add to the interest, and Bannerman Park’s springtime display of hostas and hellebores is among the best in the country. The park also features large woodland drifts of daffodils.

"In early spring, Bannerman Park is heralded by daffodils, meconopsis, camellias, cherries, and magnolias. Large beds of species rhododendrons — R. yunnanense, R. decorum, and R. spinuliferum grown from wild seed collected in Yunnan Province, China — are complemented by 32 rare and endangered rhododendrons from the Pukieti Collection, with more additions planned for October.

"In November, the streams and ponds are lush with gunneras, hostas, irises, and candelabra primulas, along with native ferns and astelias. As the season progresses, peonies, daylilies, and ajuga enhance the garden's beauty. The Southland Deerstalkers have maintained a small herd of red and fallow deer in the lower park area since the mid-1960s.

There’s nothing that says "welcome to spring" more than the daffodil, such as these at Bannerman Park.

"The deer are quite tame and enjoy the presence of visitors.

"In recent years, we have focused on improving the track network within Bannerman Park to enhance accessibility and reveal previously hidden areas. Despite its challenging terrain with numerous natural springs, we've worked on draining and directing water into the main stream."

The council had made a concentrated effort this year to label all the rhododendrons and trees in both the Gore Gardens and Bannerman Park, Mr McRobie said.

Both parks will be open for a public drive-through at the end of October, to accommodate less mobile visitors and allow everyone to enjoy the spring display.