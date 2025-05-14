Perfecting the art of air frying

Soroptimist International of Gore secretary Anne Gover said after finding she and others in the Soroptimists were under-utilising their air fryers, she wanted to start a workshop to help encourage all to better find a way to use the culinary device. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Are you an air fryer aficionado, or can you only whack a few chips in and pray they do not burn?

Soroptimist International of Gore secretary Anne Gover found herself in the latter category and she was not alone.

Mrs Gover said she found out many people felt the same way about their air fryers and she decided something had to be done.

"So many of us had air fryers and we weren’t utilising them as well as we could.

"We decided to have a free workshop, share some ideas, see what comes of it," she said.

Soroptimist International of Gore are hosting a workshop at the Salvation Army at 7pm on the May 21 and inviting all to learn and share.

"It’s just for anybody.

"It’s just about people getting together to learn how to better use their air fryers, to share knowledge.

"People can bring in things in that’s successful for them, or haven’t been successful, share recipes," she said.

The air fryer could be a valuable tool, but Mrs Gover said it was easy to be a bit confused by it when you first started using it.

"It’s just a lack of knowledge.

"Not knowing temperatures, how long to cook things for.

"But it is [easier to use]."

