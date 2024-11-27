Plants get another chance to bloom

Jess Dore and Saskia Palmer-Maguire, 3, are all set to get their flower beds ready for summer. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

It was a garden giveaway as the Gore Gardens were uprooted and all the old flowers given away to the community.

The tradition of giving away the bedding plants from summer displays was revived by Gore District Council parks and recreation manager Keith McRobie.

Previously it was hosted by the Gore Borough Council.

Inspiration came from a social media post, and Mr McRobie said in a statement the day went well.

"The event was a great success, with residents arriving as early as 8am to collect plants for their gardens."

Mr McRobie said it was a great way to repurpose the plants, which had been displayed for two seasons and were no longer suitable for public display.

"Usually, most of our bedding goes to our compost heap, but it was a great way to give back to the community."

Future giveaways were planned for late March and November due to the massive public response.

Gardener Jess Dore said after finding out about the giveaway on Facebook, she was stoked to give her garden a head start.

"I was thrilled. Recently we’ve been trying to start a flower garden, so this is really helpful.

"They’re already established so we’ll just put them in, and they’ll start growing," she said.

