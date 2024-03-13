Preseason game a hit with fans

Southern Steel fans have been able to see how the team is tracking a month out from the ANZ Premiership.

The Steel played the franchise’s second-tier team, the Southern Blast, in Gore on Saturday, winning 64-40.

Gore fan Rochelle Honnery said she enjoyed watching the two teams play.

"It’s really good to see the younger players get out with the more experienced players.

"It’s good to see them building in preseason and how they’re going."

Her mother had a season’s pass to watch Steel games and Ms Honnery tried to get to as many games as possible, she said.

"I took my daughter to a couple of games last year so that was really good and I want to get both my daughter and son to a couple of games this year."

Georgia Heffernan grew up on a farm near Tapanui and played netball for Blue Mountain College in the Netball Eastern Southland competition before finishing her secondary schooling in Dunedin.

It was good to be back in Gore, Heffernan said.

The stadium was the same temperature as she remembered it, she said.

Southern Steel goal attack Georgia Heffernan (left) reaches for a pass during a game against the Southern Blast in Gore on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"I love it in Gore.

"It’s still cold in here but its really nice to be back."

It was was a good outing for the team, she said.

"I think we’re gelling really good."

Steel coach Reinga Bloxham said the team enjoyed playing games in different community venues.

"It is always a really good part of our job to try and get out in the community and engage.

"Part of our job is to being role models, inspiring people to stay in the game of netball."

It was the team’s second training game.

"We’ve got a few things to take away for learnings and also a few positives."

The Steel’s first premiership game is on April 15 against the Tactix in Christchurch.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz