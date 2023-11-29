Pupil gets taste of showbiz with film

Members of the Granvia Country Calendar cast (from left) George McFadzien and the Pascoe brothers Hosea, Jake, Benji and Samson rehearse beside a home-made police car. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A lot of films are made with expensive cameras but all George McFadzien needs is his trusty cellphone camera.

The 13-year-old St Peter’s College pupil recently created a trailer for his short film Granvia Country Calendar.

The trailer was made for the Eisteddfod annual cultural festival at St Peter’s College.

"Last year I entered a short film and I won, so I thought I would do it again ... and do it way better," he said.

The film last year was part one of the series.

A short film entered in the Eisteddfod could only be four minutes long, so he entered the trailer because the film looked to be about half an hour long, he said.

The editing of the trailer took a few attempts but all came together in one night of work, he said.

Filming began at the end April.

George said the film was still shooting and a work in progress.

"I underestimated it at the start.

"I was writing down throwing cars off cliffs and stuff and doing all this but I hadn’t actually made a movie before.

"It’s a way bigger job than I thought but it’s coming together pretty well, I think."

His father had been a big help in the preparation, he said.

They created the police cars together.

"The red one that you see at the start took a month to paint and the second police car I did by myself and it took three days."

About 25 people had helped throughout the process, he said.

"We call them the stunt crew. We got workers off our farm who helped jump the cars."

Fortunately one of them knew someone with spare cars, he said.

"We ended up getting them for free and we had two logs on each side of the car, tied down the accelerator and pushed it with a motorbike down the hill."

At this stage he had no aspirations to be a film-maker but could not be too sure about that, he said.

"It’s a hobby now and I’m not sure how far it will go but I don’t really know."

The trailer tells the story of two boys, one who just got out of jail and his friend who was working hard to make an honest living.

Police chases and car crashes follow as the action ramps up.

It could be viewed on the St Peter’s College and Gore NZ Facebook pages.

Once George completed the film he would upload it to a YouTube channel and potentially have a premiere, he said.

